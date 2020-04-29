Conor McGregor Posts Throwback Video Of Dancing With His Wife Dee Devlin At A Party; Watch

Conor McGregor is a global superstar and the Irishman has been known to put on a show both inside and outside the octagon. Apart from his fighting skills and endurance, the Irish fighter is equally regarded for his larger-than-life persona and fans have keenly kept a note of Conor McGregor’s lifestyle through the years. From flashy cars to luxurious mansions, Conor McGregor has it all and the former UFC Champion does not hesitate to flaunt his flamboyant lifestyle. Recently, Conor McGregor posted a throwback video from his official Instagram handle in which he is spotted dancing in a party alongside wife Dee Devlin and once again made headlines.

Also Read | Khabib Nurmagomedov Addresses The Critical Condition Of The World While Following Ramadan

UFC: Conor McGregor wife Dee Devlin joins him on the dance floor

UFC star Conor McGregor posted the video from his official Instagram handle in which he is seen shaking a leg alongside Dee Devlin on the dance floor. The video was reportedly filmed at the afterparty of UFC 246 ‘Conor McGregor vs Donald Cerrone’. Conor McGregor registered one of the greatest comebacks in the history of UFC as he went on to vanquish Donald Cerrone within 40 seconds. The entire Conor McGregor family was present in Las Vegas to witness the iconic battle, and ‘The Notorious’ didn’t disappoint his family or his fans.

Conor McGregor’s 'Proper 12' was one of the chief sponsors of UFC 246 and the Irish superstar did not hesitate to promote his whiskey brand in the post-fight interview. When asked about how he is going to celebrate his victory against Donald Cerrone, Conor McGregor said that he was going to grab a Proper 12 bottle and enjoy his win.

Also Read | UFC 249: Relive The Rise Of Justin Gaethje Before He Faces Tony Ferguson On May 9

Conor McGregor family and Dee Devlin

Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin have been together since childhood and are happily married. Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin have two children. Here’s a look at the couple from VIP Style Awards in 2016.

Also Read | Floyd Mayweather Calls Out UFC Superstar Conor McGregor Once Again In Training

Also Read | UFC President Dana White Reveals Details Of What His Fight Island Will Look Like

Image courtesy: Conor McGregor Instagram