UFC President Dana White Reveals Details Of What His Fight Island Will Look Like

UFC president Dana White made a lot of buzz in the combat sports community after he claimed to own a private island for hosting UFC events amid the coronavirus pandemic. COVID-19 has wreaked havoc all around the world with the sports community also being one of its victims. However, Dana White is not ready to accept defeat against COVID-19 and has already declared the dates of the upcoming UFC events. Though the proposed events are not going to happen on the previously mooted "fight island", Dana White has already given fans a glimpse of what his "fight island" will look like.

UFC: Dana White reveals how he is going to set up the fight island

During his recent interaction with ESPN, Dana White discussed a number of things regarding the current status of the organisation and revealed that UFC is scheduled to host its next three events on May 9, May 13, and May 16. However, when asked about the fight island, Dana White said that the plan has been postponed till June. “We are really putting an octagon on the beach. There’s going to be training facilities there for people. There are hotels, and all the infrastructure is going to be built for the UFC to have fights here” said UFC president Dana White.

A few weeks ago, graphic designer Boss Logic posted an image through on social media and gave fans a hint about what the fight island could look like. Though Dana White is yet to confirm the location of his fight island, UFC fans are already hyped up about the idea. Here’s how Boss Logic predicted the fight island will look like.

UFC return: UFC 249 update

UFC 249 is scheduled to take place on May 9 and the event will be held in Florida. Interim Lightweight Champion Tony Ferguson will headline the PPV opposite Justin Gaethje while Bantamweight Champion Henry Cejudo is slated to put his title on the line against Dominick Cruz in the co-main event of UFC 249. Here’s a look at the full fight card.

(Image courtesy: UFC.com and Instagram of Boss Logic)