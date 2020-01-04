The Debate
UFC: Conor McGregor Taunts Khabib Nurmagomedov For 'trembling' Over Potential Rematch

other sports

According to Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov is afraid of running it back with him in a potential UFC re-match. Know what Conor McGregor actually said.

Written By Raj Sarkar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Conor McGregor

Khabib Nurmagomedov, the undefeated lightweight champion of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), is slated to go up against Tony Ferguson at the main event of UFC 249. However, he was offered a re-match against Conor McGregor multiple times, which the Dagestani chose to avoid.

After thrashing Conor McGregor at the main event of UFC 229, Khabib Nurmagomedov showed zero interest over him and said that the Irish superstar should at least win 110 fights in a row to earn another title shot against him. Well, that did not go well with the former double champion as McGregor fired back by claiming that Khabib Nurmagomedov is trembling with fear over a potential re-match.

Also Read | Conor McGregor Beats Rival Khabib Nurmagomedov But Not In The UFC Octagon

UFC: Conor McGregor feels that Khabib Nurmagomedov is trembling with fear

Conor McGregor is just a few days away from fighting Donald Cerrone at UFC 246. McGregor chose to stay away from the sport since his humiliating loss against lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. However, he is back in 2020 and he is eyeing Khabib as his next opponent after Donald Cerrone. In a recent interview with Mac Life Official, Conor McGregor discussed his upcoming plans in 2020 and the former champion wasted no time in taking a dig at his rival Khabib Nurmagomedov. During his interview, Conor McGregor said: “ He (Khabib) is trembling. That man is trembling. He (Khabib) doesn’t want it. You get it and he’s trying not to lose it again. I just smell sh**. He’s (Khabib) afraid and that’s it”.

Also Read | UFC News: Khabib Nurmagomedov Is Ready To Fight Georges St-Pierre After Tony Ferguson

Conor McGregor further went onto analyze the results of his last UFC fight against Khabib Nurrmagomedov. Despite submitting to the lightweight champion, Conor McGregor believes that he was winning most of the rounds until he made mistakes in Round 4. According to McGregor, he outstruck him 3-1 in the fight but admitted that his last round was horrendous. The first double champion of UFC said: “That last camp (UFC 229) was horrendous. I have no one to blame but myself and I did blame myself and made the corrections.”

Also Read | UFC: Khabib Nurmagomedov Considers Mohamed Salah As Perfect Role Model

Also Read | Khabib Nurmagomedov Believes That The 'time For Him To Leave' Is Not Far Away

Published:
COMMENT
