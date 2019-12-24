Khabib Nurmagomedov Believes That The 'time For Him To Leave' Is Not Far Away

Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is scheduled to go up against Tony Ferguson at the main event of UFC 246 on April 18, 2020. The undefeated Dagestani will be defending his title against ‘El Cucuy’. He considers it to be the toughest test of his career. There is no doubt that Khabib Nurmagomedov puts up a show every time he steps inside the octagon. However, it might not happen again after the much-awaited clash on UFC 246. Khabib Nurmaomedov has been hinting about his retirement for a while now and his upcoming fight can be his last.

Also Read | Khabib Nurmagomedov Baffled By Tony Ferguson Ahead Of Much-awaited UFC 249 Bout

UFC news: Retirement is ver close for Khabib Nurmagomedov

After defeating 28 straight opponents, Khabib Nurmagomedov is interested in hanging up his gloves. He believes that retirement is very close for him. A few days back, he even advised Cristiano Ronaldo to step aside from his football career. Khabib feels that “one should know when to leave”. In his recent interaction with RT Sport, Khabib Nurmagomedov claimed that his retirement is not far away.

Khabib is currently riding a 12-fight winning streak. However, when asked about his future plans, Khabib Nurmagomedov said, “We’ll consider whether there’s any point in fighting any more. There will always be a reason to fight: money. But will we need it? We’ll think about it. I feel good now. I’m 31 and it’s a very good age to fight, and for sport. I’m far from retirement age, but it’s around the corner.”

Also Read | Khabib Nurmagomedov Philosophically Advises Cristiano Ronaldo Over Retirement Plans

UFC news: Will he fight Conor McGregor?

Dana White is highly interested in setting up the mega re-match but Khabib Nurmagomedov has lost all interest. According to Khabib, McGregor needs to win 10 fights in a row in the lightweight division to earn another title shot against him. What do you feel? Will they fight for one more time?

Also Read | Khabib Nurmagomedov Finally Surpasses Jon Jones In Global MMA Pound-for-pound Ratings

Also Read | UFC News: Khabib Nurmagomedov Is Ready To Fight Georges St-Pierre After Tony Ferguson