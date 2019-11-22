Conor McGregor Teases UFC Fans, Could Choose New Weight-class For His Return Fight

Conor McGregor has been keeping a lot of fans wondering about the weight class. The Irish giant suffered a humiliating defeat against lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 and he is expecting a return in 2020 at Las Vegas. According to Conor McGregor’s manager, the former lightweight and featherweight champion of UFC is going to face Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone in his return nothing has been declared officially.

When McGregor made light work of Eddie Alvarez and became the Champ. 😳 pic.twitter.com/384gzMevmL — UFC Throwbacks (@UFCThrowbacks) August 19, 2018

UFC: Conor McGregor teases his weight class ahead of 2020 return

McGregor, who has fought in three different divisions of UFC, recently posted a picture of himself in all those weight classes. Conor McGregor made his debut in the featherweight division (145 lbs) and went on to become the champion of 144 lbs title before heading towards Welterweight (170lbs). After sharing an intense rivalry with Nate Diaz at the welterweight division, Conor McGregor headed towards lightweight division and knocked out Eddie Alvarez for the 155 lbs UFC Gold. Take a look at Conor McGregor’s aura in three different weight classes of UFC through his recent tweet.

UFC: Will the lightweight journey continue?

Conor McGregor had an unsuccessful attempt at the lightweight title and he may not make his return in 155 lbs. Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone is a natural lightweight weight who is equally flexible in the 170 lbs weight class and he can fight McGregor at the welterweight division. Conor McGregor avenged his loss against Nate Diaz in his last fight at 170 lbs and he might choose the welterweight division to mark his return.

Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz re-match (Welterweight Division)

