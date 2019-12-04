Salt Bae Challenges Conor McGregor And Khabib Nurmagomedov To Fight, Eyes UFC Debut

With the brutal and captivating rise of MMA, it appears that the best way to get noticed amongst a pool of fighters is to make a big callout through media. After all, the concept of "selling a fight" is becoming more necessary than a challenger’s credentials. Speaking of which, it seems that anyone can come out and claim to compete in the cage. This has only resulted in some of the most outrageous callouts in the history of combat sports. The most recent callout comes from a Turkish chef Nusret Gökçe. He is an internet phenomenon who is popularly known as the Salt Bae. The 36-year old rose to popularity after a video on his restaurant's Twitter account went viral and he currently owns a chain of grill houses all over the world.

Also Read | With Eyes On Big Fights, Jorge Masvidal To Gun For Nick Diaz And Conor McGregor?

Salt Bae calls out Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov

Salt Bae, who is globally recognized for his meat-cutting and salt-drizzling skills, now feels ready for the next chapter of his life. He wants to take over the world of mixed martial arts! In a recent interview with RT News, Salt Bae invited Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov to a fight.

Salt Bae - does he stand a chance in UFC?

While the callout may be intriguing to all the Salt Bae fans out there, it is unlikely for the fight to happen. This is because of the long list of contenders looking to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor. Secondly, Salt Bae has no background in the sport and it may lead to controversies if the fight happened for real.

Also Read | Khabib Nurmagomedov: The Mystery Behind The UFC Star Not Revealing Much About His Wife

Also Read | Tony Ferguson Fires Warning Shots At Khabib Nurmagomedov, Says The Champion Is 'nervous'

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor - upcoming fights in UFC

Conor McGregor is currently preparing for a comeback against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 on January 18, 2020. The bout will mark McGregor's first fight in the octagon since he was submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov over a year ago. As for Khabib, his next fight against lightweight contender Tony Ferguson has been recently made official. The two will finally square off on April 18, next year.

Also Read | Conor McGregor Vs Donald Cerrone: UFC Fan Offers A Sneak Peek Into The Future