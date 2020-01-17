The Debate
The Debate
Conor McGregor Challenges Manny Pacquiao For A Cross-promotion Fight In Las Vegas

other sports

Conor McGregor will be facing Donald Cerrone in his much-awaited return at the main event of UFC 246. However, he wants to fight Manny Pacquiao after that.

Written By Raj Sarkar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather presented a historic night for the entire combat sports community. They squared off against each other in a cross-promotion boxing bout in 2018. A lot of things have changed since then. Floyd Mayweather opted for retirement after the fight while Conor McGregor turned his attention towards Mixed Martial Arts (MMA). Well, it’s 2020 and we can experience another cross-promotion fight. This time Conor McGregor is looking forward to facing Manny Pacquiao and the Irish want to make it happen at Las Vegas.

Also Read | Floyd Mayweather Nearly Gets Knocked Out By Shane Mosley In 2010 Throwback Bout Video

UFC: Conor McGregor wants to fight Manny Pacquiao at the new Las Vegas Stadium

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, the former UFC double champ expressed his interest in getting a boxing world title under his name. Conor McGregor disseminated the same message at UFC 246 Press conference. When asked about his future plans, Conor McGregor said that he would love to fight Manny Pacquiao and he would love to make it happen at the new Las Vegas stadium. A boxing world title would bring a different kind of legacy for the ‘Notorious’ Conor McGregor. He is aiming to make that happen by fighting the Senator of the Philippines.

Also Read | Manny Pacquiao Dominates Adrien Broner In Throwback Fight, Watch Video

Floyd Mayweather is also coming out of retirement in 2020. He is ready to take up a fight in UFC. It might bring him against Conor McGregor for one more time. Well, nothing has been confirmed officially. However, Conor McGregor feels that he can avenge his loss against Floyd Mayweather if they fight again.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) on

Also Read | Boxing: Manny Pacquiao's 3 Fights Before Floyd Mayweather 2020 Rematch

Also Read | I Am Aspiring To Be India's Manny Pacquaio: Vijender Singh

(Image courtesy: Instagram of Conor McGregor and Manny Pacquiao)

Published:
COMMENT
