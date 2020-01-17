Conor McGregor Challenges Manny Pacquiao For A Cross-promotion Fight In Las Vegas

Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather presented a historic night for the entire combat sports community. They squared off against each other in a cross-promotion boxing bout in 2018. A lot of things have changed since then. Floyd Mayweather opted for retirement after the fight while Conor McGregor turned his attention towards Mixed Martial Arts (MMA). Well, it’s 2020 and we can experience another cross-promotion fight. This time Conor McGregor is looking forward to facing Manny Pacquiao and the Irish want to make it happen at Las Vegas.

UFC: Conor McGregor wants to fight Manny Pacquiao at the new Las Vegas Stadium

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, the former UFC double champ expressed his interest in getting a boxing world title under his name. Conor McGregor disseminated the same message at UFC 246 Press conference. When asked about his future plans, Conor McGregor said that he would love to fight Manny Pacquiao and he would love to make it happen at the new Las Vegas stadium. A boxing world title would bring a different kind of legacy for the ‘Notorious’ Conor McGregor. He is aiming to make that happen by fighting the Senator of the Philippines.

Floyd Mayweather is also coming out of retirement in 2020. He is ready to take up a fight in UFC. It might bring him against Conor McGregor for one more time. Well, nothing has been confirmed officially. However, Conor McGregor feels that he can avenge his loss against Floyd Mayweather if they fight again.

Sounds like @FloydMayweather owes Conor McGregor an MMA fight 👀@TheNotoriousMMA doesn't think it'll happen, but still wants a rematch in the ring (via @arielhelwani, @ESPNRingside) pic.twitter.com/n2ZDAb1Dmo — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 13, 2020

(Image courtesy: Instagram of Conor McGregor and Manny Pacquiao)