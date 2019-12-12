Amanda Nunes Reacts To Being Called GOAT Female Fighter Ahead Of Her UFC 245 Fight

Who would have thought that a female fighter would infuse fear among all her opponents? Well, even if no one thought of that, Amanda ‘Lioness’ Nunes surely did. The Brazilian double champion has swept away all the top-rated women of UFC. She is set to defend her bantamweight title for one more time against Germaine de Randamie at UFC 245. No wonder, there have been numerous greats in the sport of MMA who have already stated that Amanda Nunes is the greatest among them. So what does Amanda Nunes feel about it?

Also Read | Miesha Tate Gives Former Rival Amanda Nunes 'G.O.A.T' Recognition

UFC: Amanda Nunes reacts about being the G.O.AT

The two-division champion of UFC has already got her hands on Ronda Rousey, Holly Holm, Cris Cyborg, Miesha Tate and Valentina Shevchenko (2x) among others. She is definitely a legend and her former rival Miesha Tate has already acknowledged Amanda Nunes as the greatest female fighter of all time. Amanda Nunes is clearly happy about getting the tag. She said that she wanted to be the greatest since day one of her career.

In an interview with the American media, Amanda Nunes said that being the greatest female fighter is everything for her. “This is my life. This is what I dreamed about. This is something I’ve wanted my whole career and have been working towards for my whole career,” said Amanda ‘Lioness’ Nunes. Despite being one of the best in the business, Amanda Nunes is still hungry for more fights and considers Germaine de Randamie as a tough competitor in her upcoming fight.

"I know somebody wants that belt, and it's making work harder so that belt never leaves my house"



~@Amanda_Leoa talks about what it means to be the G.O.A.T., and the fun photo shoot she did with actual goats.



Watch Her Attempt More History at #UFC245: https://t.co/Yc4cXzllT9 pic.twitter.com/ve3HYexQ3Z — UFC News (@UFCNews) December 11, 2019

Also Read | UFC: Francis Ngannou Reveals He Is Feeling Low, Might Quit UFC In Near Future

Amanda Nunes (champion):- Age: 31. Height: 5’8”. Reach: 69”. Stance: Orthodox. MMA record: 18-4.

Germaine de Randamie (challenger):- Age: 35. Height: 5’9”. Reach: 71”. Stance: Orthodox. MMA record: 9-3

Also Read | Colby Covington Makes Special Trump Tower Visit Before UFC 245 Fight, Promises To Win

Also Read | Jorge Masvidal Expresses Shocking Retirement Plans, Vows To Win Real UFC Title