UFC: Amanda Nunes And Nina Anasroff's Love Story Keeps On Inspiring The Fans

Apart from carrying two simultaneous titles on her shoulder, Amanda Nunes is known for infusing fear inside her opponents. No matter how great a fighter she has to face, Amanda Nunes has always shown that she can surpass anyone and everyone inside the octagon. Ronda Rousey, Miesha Tate, Cris Cyborg, Valentina Shevchenko, Holly Holm and all the greats have accepted defeat in front of the ‘Brazilian Lioness’. She is already tagged as the greatest female fighter of all time. Well, Amanda Nunes also has a lovely side and her love life has been equally inspiring. Let us take a look at Amanda Nunes' romantic side.

Also Read | Miesha Tate Gives Former Rival Amanda Nunes 'G.O.A.T' Recognition

UFC: Amanda Nunes and Nina Anasroff’s love story

Both Amanda Nunes and Nina Anasroff are leading MMA fighters of UFC. They have been engaged with each other since August 2018. The Brazilian and American fell in love and both the women share a happy romantic relationship.

In a recent interview with UFC's web portal, Amanda Nunes opened up about Nina Anasroff’s effect on her life. The Brazilian double champ said, “She (Nina Anasroff) came into my life at the right moment when I needed someone like her in my life. Since I met Nina, everything has gone great. We're very happy, we really help each other grow, and really have each other’s back. She’s a big part of everything that has happened in my life.”

Also Read | UFC: Francis Ngannou Reveals He Is Feeling Low, Might Quit UFC In Near Future

The duo have also opened up about their plan of having a baby. Such a sweet love story right? Well, they have also promised to fight each other inside the octagon. Amanda Nunes and Nina Anasroff have always been vocal about their sweet love story and both of them continue to inspire each other and their fans all over the world. Take a look at the lovely couple.

Also Read | UFC: Dana White Confirms Khabib-Conor Rematch On The Cards, Khabib Begs To Differ

Also Read | Colby Covington Makes Special Trump Tower Visit Before UFC 245 Fight, Promises To Win