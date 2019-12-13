UFC 245: Preview, Fight Card, Date, Time And More Details Of The Upcoming PPV

2019 is almost over and it’s time for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) to have its last PPV of the year, UFC 245. It is the most stacked card of the year with three title fights on the line, as Kamaru Usman will be defending his welterweight title against Colby Covington, Max Holloway will defend his featherweight title against Alexander Volkanovski and Amanda Nunes will be defending her bantamweight gold against Germaine de Randamie in an epic rematch. Let us take a look at the entire fight card of UFC 245.

UFC 245: Date, Venue and Time

Venue:- T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada (United States of America)

Date:- 15th December 2019 (Sunday)

Time:- 8:30 AM (IST)

UFC 245 Preview

Apart from three major title fights, UFC 245 also has some interesting fights lined up in their main card and prelims. Former featherweight champion Jose Aldo will be making his bantamweight debut against Marlon Moraes, while ‘California Kid’ Urijah Faber will be stepping up against Petr Yan in another highly anticipated bantamweight contest. The preliminary card also looks pretty stacked with some big names. Take a look at the fight card and gear yourself up for some high voltage action, straight from Las Vegas!

UFC 245: Main card

Kamaru Usman (C) vs Colby Covington – Welterweight title on the line

Max Holloway (C) vs Alexander Volkanovski- Featherweight title on the line

Amanda Nunes (C) vs Germaine de Randamie- Women’s bantamweight title on the line

Marlon Moraes vs Jose Aldo (Bantamweight bout)

Petr Yan vs Urijah Faber (Bantamweight bout)

UFC 245: Prelims

Geoff Neal vs Mike Perry (Welterweight bout)

Kelen Viera vs Irene Aldana (Bantamweight bout)

Ian Heinisch vs Omari Akhmedov (Middleweight bout)

Matt Brown vs Ben Saunders (Welterweight bout)

UFC 245: Early Prelims

Chase Hooper vs Daniel Teymur (Featherweight bout)

Brandon Moreno vs Kai Kara France (Flyweight bout)

Jessica Eye vs Viviane Araujo (Women’s flyweight bout)

Punahele Soriano vs Oskar Piechota (Middleweight bout)

