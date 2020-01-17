Dana White Leaks First UFC 246 PPV Teaser For ‘McGregor Vs Cowboy' On Twitter

The entire MMA community was bristling with excitement when Conor McGregor announced his much-awaited return against Donald Cerrone for the main event of UFC 246. It is one of the most highly anticipated contests that has never happened before.

Both, Donald Cerrone and Conor McGregor share a deep history in UFC but they never got to settle it down inside the Octagon. Well, they are finally going to do it on January 18 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and fans are excited to see them fight against each other. However, Dana White increased the level of excitement among UFC fans by revealing the opening pay-per-view video for Conor McGregor vs Donald Cerrone through his official Twitter handle.

UFC 246: Dana White reveals opening PPV video

The UFC president took it out on Twitter and uploaded the opening PPV video for ‘McGregor vs Cowboy’. No wonder, Dana White is equally excited for the fight and the sneak peek of the event is set to excite many UFC fans on this planet. Take a look at Dana White's Twitter post that made the entire fanbase go crazy.

HOLY FUCKIN SHIT!!!!!!!!!! Sorry... yes I had to share this early. If this doesn't fire u up NOTHING will pic.twitter.com/JHms65a6kd — Dana White (@danawhite) January 16, 2020

UFC 246: More Details

Main event: Conor McGregor vs Donald Cerrone

Time: Main card starts at 8:30 AM (IST)

Date: January 19, 2020 (IST)

Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

Where to watch in India: Sony Ten2 and Sony Ten 3 will broadcast the fight live. You can also watch the fight in Jio TV, Airtel TV, Sony LIV and UFC Fight Pass (paid subscription)

(Image courtesy: Instagram handle of UFC and UFC.com)