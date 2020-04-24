Dana White Proclaims Himself A Patriots Fan Since Day 1 With Childhood Picture

UFC president Dana White has carried the weight of the UFC in admirable fashion, organising some eye-catching bouts since taking over as president. However, Dana White keeps an equal interest in all the other sports leagues and is a self-proclaimed NBA and NFL fan. The UFC president has often been spotted at NBA and NFL games over the years. Earlier this week, Dana White made headlines after he put on a Patriots jersey, claiming that he was a Patriots fan since the off.

UFC: Dana White Patriots fan since day one

Dana White recently took to his official social media handles and posted a childhood picture of himself, in which the UFC president is spotted donning a New England Patriots jersey. While many UFC fans are still unaware of Dana White’s favourite NFL team, he gave a clear answer once and for all in the caption. Dana White wrote, “For all those haters who think I jumped on the bandwagon. Patriots FAN SINCE DAY 1!!!!”

In 2016, Dana White made headlines after there were rumours that White was looking to purchase a stake in an NFL team. However, the UFC president rubbished those claims and revealed that he is quite happy handling the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). Despite that, Dana White is still a huge fan of NFL and, more specifically a Patriots fan, which he already revealed this week on Twitter and Instagram.

NFL Draft live: NFL Draft live streaming

For the first time ever in history, NFL Draft 2020 was moved to a completely virtual format. People from every corner of the world can watch the draft from their home. Fans can download the ESPN app or NFL app on their phones, or laptops and can catch the entire NFL Draft live streaming from indoors.

