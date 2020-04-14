Daniel Cormier Expresses Desire To Replace Dana White As UFC President

Former UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight champion, Daniel Cormier feels that he can replace Dana White as the UFC president once White runs out his tenure. Daniel Cormier has already secured gigs outside the octagon, as he is currently a UFC commentator and also performs as an ESPN analyst occasionally. However, presiding over the largest MMA organisation in the world is what Daniel Cormier looks forward to in the near future. After an illustrious UFC career of 22 wins and 2 losses, Daniel Cormier has been hinting at this retirement for a while now. In his post-retirement plans, Daniel Cormier has expressed his wish of becoming the UFC president after Dana White.

As per the reports of Sportsbible, Daniel Cormier opened up about his post-retirement plans in an interview and claimed that he wants to be the UFC president at some point in his life. According to Cormier, apart from entertaining the audiences, UFC also does a lot of community work and it is great to be the at the top of an organisation that does such great things. However, DC believes that Dana White is going to be around as the UFC president for a long time and he is clearly not going to replace him any time soon.

"I think if you ever have an opportunity or anyone has an opportunity to do a job like that, they would be insane not to hope to have that opportunity. But Dana's going to be here for a long time. Dana's the man." said Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier further claimed that he would love any job with UFC as he loves the organisation. The former World Champion feels that he has cultivated some good relationships with the people of UFC and he has started to learn more about them. UFC president Dana White is yet to respond to Daniel Cormier’s wish of replacing him as the UFC president.

