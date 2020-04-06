UFC Star Daniel Cormier Opens Up On Facing Brock Lesnar Inside The Octagon; Watch

Heavyweight fighters Brock Lesnar and Daniel Cormier seemingly have a number of things in common. Both of them are global superstars and have been the undisputed UFC heavyweight champions of the world at some point in their careers. However, Brock Lesnar and Daniel Cormier have never fought each other inside the octagon, a fight which could arguably be the biggest heavyweight clashes of all time in UFC.

Though the duo has often expressed their interests in a bout, UFC has failed to organise a Daniel Cormier vs Brock Lesnar fight so far. Daniel Cormier and Brock Lesnar shared a pretty intense moment in the aftermath of UFC 226 which hinted at a fight between them. Now, Daniel Cormier has finally opened up on his thoughts on Brock Lesnar as a competitor.

UFC: Daniel Cormier opens up on Brock Lesnar as a competitor

Though most of the UFC fans rule out Brock Lesnar’s chances of winning opposite Daniel Cormier, Cormier himself believes that it’s not easy fighting someone like Brock Lesnar inside the octagon. The WWE superstar is considered to be one of the most intimidating fighters in the world and boasts an MMA record of 5 wins and three losses. During his prime, Brock Lesnar defeated some of the best UFC fighters including the likes of Frank Mir, Shane Carwin, and Randy Couture which led to him wrapping the UFC heavyweight strap around his waist.

Brock Lesnar and Daniel Cormier got into a heated altercation in the aftermath of UFC 226, when Daniel Cormier called out Brock Lesnar after knocking out Stipe Miocic for the heavyweight strap. The WWE superstar responded by getting into the octagon. However, things went out of control when Brock Lesnar pushed the newly crowned heavyweight champion, Daniel Cormier, in front of a massive crowd and accepted his challenge. The UFC universe then believed the brawl would materialise into a mega-fight, something that has failed to transpire since.

