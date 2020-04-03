Khabib Nurmagomedov Launches Spirited Defence, Says "I Am Khabib, I Am Not Coronavirus"

While most of the MMA fanbase is being hard on UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov for pulling out of UFC 249, the undefeated champion has finally spoken out regarding his current condition. After being bashed for almost two days on social media, Khabib Nurmagonedov came live on Instagram and stated what made him withdraw from UFC 249 Khabib vs Ferguson which was slated to take place on April 18. As we all know, Khabib Nurmagomedov is currently stuck in Russia amidst the coronavirus outbreak. He was reportedly offered a private plane to fly to the USA but Khabib Nurmagomedov still chose to stay in Russia due to the ongoing medical crisis.

UFC 249: “I am Khabib, I am not coronavirus,” says UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov

According to Khabib Nurmagomedov, no one should be stepping out of their home amidst such a medical crisis. To justify his exit from UFC 249 ‘Khabib vs Ferguson’, the undefeated Dagestani said that he arrived in the USA just because UFC gave him the location of New York (Barclays Center). After training for 40 days in the US, the situation began to change due to the severity of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, after returning to Russia he discovered that the international borders were going to be closed which forced him to step down from the fight. However, Khabib Nurmagomedov still finds it “crazy” when people accuse him of dodging Tony Ferguson. As per Khabib’s statement, no one wants to fight Tony Ferguson more than him.

UFC 249 'Khabib vs Ferguson': Khabib Nurmagomedov’s replacement for ‘Khabib vs Ferguson

April 18 I’m free #theresurrection — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) March 30, 2020

Number four-ranked lightweight Justin Gaethje has reportedly been offered to replace Khabib opposite Tony Ferguson at the main event of UFC 249 on April 18. However, there are plenty of other fighters who have already offered themselves for the fight against Tony Ferguson. Jorge Masvidal, Dustin Poirier, and Conor McGregor have expressed their interest in the UFC 249 main event via Twitter but UFC is yet to officially announce a new opponent.

