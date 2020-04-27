UFC Events To Be Held In Florida With No Fans In Attendance Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Amid all the fuss and drama going around UFC 249, president Dana White has finally scheduled the PPV for May 9 and has also declared two more events in the same week. According to official reports, UFC 249 is going to be followed up by two ‘Fight Night’ events and they are scheduled for May 13 and May 16 respectively. While sporting action in nearly every major sport has been called to a halt due to the unfortunate outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, Dana White has once again staged UFC 249 and this time he is seemingly confident about hosting it under any circumstances.

UFC matches: 3 UFC events to be conducted in the same week amid coronavirus outbreak

During his recent interaction with ESPN, Dana White revealed that he is going to host three UFC events in the same week, starting off with UFC 249 on May 9. The other two UFC events are scheduled to take place on May 13 and May 16, and all these events are going to be live in Florida. There was a huge confusion regarding the venue of those UFC events since the entire world is currently under lockdown. However, Dana White finalised Florida as the venue for his upcoming UFC events and revealed he is confident about hosting them, even though the entire world is battling hard against COVID-19 at the moment. While speaking with ESPN's Bett Okamoto, Dana White claimed that regulators and officials are already on board for UFC 249 and Florida is going to witness three massive UFC events in the coming weeks.

UFC events and UFC matches surrounding those events

Apart from UFC 249, the other two UFC events are yet to have their complete fight card. However, Dana White has already lined up the headliners for those PPVs. Light heavyweight contenders Anthony Smith and Glover Teixeira will face each other in the main event on May 13, while Alistair Overeem and Walt Harris are going to headline on May 16. All these events are going to be hosted in Florida, and Dana White has already declared that Florida is going to be the home for all the fighters and employees involved in the UFC events for the week.

Image courtesy: UFC.com