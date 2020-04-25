Khabib Nurmagomedov's Next Fight Revealed After UFC 249 Gets Green Light For May 9

It may seem like a chore for Dana White at this point, but the UFC president once again confirmed the date for UFC 249 this week, in what fans will hope will be the last time the event is rescheduled. UFC president Dana White also revealed who Khabib Nurmagomedov will face next. Dana White said that Khabib Nurmagomedov is “100% guaranteed” to face the winner of the Ferguson vs Gaethje battle. After Khabib Nurmagomedov was not allowed to leave his home Russia to fight Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 in the US, Dana White had to postpone the event and make changes to the fight card. Khabib Nurmagomedov has been replaced by Justin Gaethje as Tony Ferguson’s UFC 249 opponent.

“The Ferguson-Gaethje fight is one of the most violent fights that you’ll ever see,” White said. “I guarantee that, that the fight is gonna be incredible.”

The history between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson

A number of fans want Tony Ferguson to win the fight as he will earn another chance to face Khabib Nurmagomedov at a PPV. Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson have history, to say the least. The two were first scheduled to face each other in 2015, but because of some unforeseen reasons, that didn’t come to transpire. The same thing happened thrice later in 2016, 2017 and 2018. After four failed tries, Dana White booked another match between the two in April 2020. It was revealed that undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov will defend his UFC title against Tony Ferguson at the main event of UFC 249. However, that match was cancelled too, courtesy of the coronavirus lockdown.

UFC 249: Complete fight card

Interim lightweight title: Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje

Bantamweight title: Henry Cejudo (c) vs. Dominick Cruz

Heavyweight bout: Francis Ngannou vs. Jair Rozenstruik

Featherweight bout: Calvin Kattar vs. Jeremy Stephens

Heavyweight bout: Greg Hardy vs. Yorgan De Castro

Welterweight bout: Donald Cerrone vs. Anthony Pettis

Welterweight bout: Vicente Luque vs. Niko Price

Heavyweight bout: Fabricio Werdum vs. Aleksei Oleinik

Middleweight bout: Ronaldo Souza vs. Uriah Hall

Women's strawweight bout: Carla Esparza vs. Michelle Waterson

Featherweight bout: Bryce Mitchell vs. Charles Rosa

Light heavyweight bout: Ryan Spann vs. Sam Alvey

