MMA fans went bonkers as Israel Adesanya knocks Alex Pereira out cold at UFC 287

iMAGE: ufc/twitter
At UFC 287, Israel Adesanya finally got his revenge over Alex Pereira. The Last Stylebender, who saw his title reign end at the hands of Pereira at UFC 281, got his redemption 6 PPVs later. Adesanya got the win via a Knock out.
Ahead of the fight, Israel Adesanya cut out a confident figure and foretold the MMA world that he will close the fight early. While the naysayers and the people who witnessed the first fight between the two had reason to doubt the statement, but with his performance, Izzy has silenced everyone. Adesanya started the match on a cautious note but the match soon picked up pace as both men closed down the distance and aimed to finish each other.
The second round proved to be the monumental one as from the first minute itself the heavy blows started to exchange and it seemed the big ending could come anytime. Pereira kept chasing Adesanya and was constantly seeking to eradicate his opponent's movement options but it turned out to be fatal. At the 4:21 mark of Round 2 Israel Adesanya landed a huge combination that closed the lights of Pereira. With the win, Israel Adesanya has reclaimed the UFC Middleweight championship.
The fans and MMA world went bonkers after the KO win of Israel Adesanya. Many of the foremost names took to Twitter to express their views on the finish. Here are a few of the many reactions.
"Hunter is now the hunted" - Israel Adesanya.— Hemant (@Sportscasmm) April 9, 2023
Fucking ICONIC. #UFC287pic.twitter.com/WMBXS243wv
Israel Adesanya destroyed Alex Periera is one of the coldest KO in UFC history! Izzy! 🇳🇬❤️ #UFC287— Okon ‘Ediye’ Nya (@iamOkon) April 9, 2023
Don’t mess with Naija boys! Wicked!! 🇳🇬😂🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/JM6aLXahKj
What a KO from Adesanya 😳🔥 #UFC287— . (@MatondoProp) April 9, 2023
pic.twitter.com/UgfkFz17iT
Israel Adesanya puts Alex Pereira out cold!!!!https://t.co/Q75Ibi6RbI— Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) April 9, 2023
Wow ISRAEL ADESANYA just slept Alex ..I can't believe what I just saw pic.twitter.com/ye8SYkBxbU— Troydan (@Troydan) April 9, 2023
Israel Adesanya knocks out Alex Pereira (2023)— Fight Pics That Go Hard (@fightpicsgohard) April 9, 2023
📸 @jeffbottari pic.twitter.com/5wgYxlOYTa
The last style bender— KR (@KR_Int) April 9, 2023
Israel Adesanya
The champ is back! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/E4Oe2FwJBG
All hail The king of Middle weight🤴💪🤴ISRAEL ADESANYA AFrica to the world 🌎 🇳🇬— Junkay_femite (@junkayJoy) April 9, 2023
The feeling of screaming but in lowercase because you have sleeping kids >>>> #UFC287 #Izzy #IsraelAdesanya pic.twitter.com/zyPb0WiFwk— Chris Spoonhour (@chrisspoonhour) April 9, 2023
Thus, the reaction was incoming. So, now with the title back with Israel Adesanya, let's see who he faces next. What you think, what will be the next chapter in Adesanya's Middleweight reign?