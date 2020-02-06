Light heavyweight champion Jon Jones returns to action this Sunday as he is set to defend his title against Dominick Reyes at the main event of UFC 247. Despite being undefeated in his career, Dominick Reyes is still considered to be the ‘underdog’ since Jon Jones has slain everyone in the division including some of the greatest of all time. However, Jones’s last title defence against Thiago Santos was not that impressive.

The 32-year-old managed to notch the victory but failed to dominate the fight as he does. It attracted a lot of criticisms over Jones but he is unaffected by them. During an interview with ESPN, Jon Jones described how he is still the greatest athlete of MMA, before comparing himself with NBA legends like Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant.

UFC 247: Jon Jones compares his legacy with Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan

MMA journalist Ariel Helwani asked Jon Jones about his reaction to criticisms following his performance against Thiago Santos at UFC 239. The light heavyweight champion said, "Jordan (Michael Jordan) did not win every game, Kobe (Kobe Bryant) did not win every game. I am not going to be incredibly impressive every time." Jon Jones further said that it’s not fair to criticise him since he has been performing tremendously well for all the years.

UFC 247: More Details

Main event: Jon Jones (c) vs Dominick Reyes (light heavyweight title)

Co-main event: Valentina Shevchenko (c) vs Kaitlyn Chookagian (women’s flyweight title)

Date: February 9, Sunday (IST)

Venue: Toyota Center, Houston

Time: Main card starts from 8:30 AM (IST), Prelims starts from 6:30 AM (IST), Early Prelims starts at 5:00 AM (IST)

