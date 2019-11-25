UFC: Jorge Masvidal Takes To Twitter, Challenging Conor McGregor For A 2020 Fight

A mega-fight between Conor McGregor and Jorge ‘Gamebred’ Masvidal would be massive, which is why both the men are hinting of a potential showdown between them in 2020. Conor McGregor faced a humiliating loss against lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 and the UFC giant has been out of the sport ever since.

On the other hand, Jorge Masvidal had a glittery year with three knockout victories against Darren Till, Ben Askren and Nate Diaz within the past eight months. The BMF of UFC is undoubtedly one of the biggest superstars in the roster at this moment and he has no problem in going up against the former double champ, Conor McGregor.

Also Read- UFC: Logan Paul Is Interested To Fight In UFC; Wants To Face Conor McGregor

UFC news: Jorge Masvidal challenges Conor McGregor

Jorge Masvidal showed zero hesitation in calling out Conor McGregor on a lot of occasions. According to the BMF, Conor McGregor is the little guy whom he will “f*** up” in a fight and Conor McGregor has also hinted his interest over the American in the past. According to reports, Conor McGregor is expected to go against Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone but it seems that Jorge Masvidal is interested to welcome back the Irishman in the UFC Octagon. ESPN MMA tweeted the following breakdown for the best possible matchups in 2020 and McGregor was quick to respond. The BMF further ignited the fire with his cheeky advice for Conor McGregor.

I’ll go at anyone on that list. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 22, 2019

Put your money where your mouth is I’m the only 1 #1of1 #theresurrection https://t.co/G1bMXhUO4a — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) November 23, 2019

Also Read- Conor McGregor Teases UFC Fans, Could Choose New Weight-class For His Return Fight

UFC news: Will Conor McGregor fight at welterweight?

Conor McGregor induced a lot of hype by posting his pictures from a different weight class in a tweet a few days back. The Irish superstar has competed in the featherweight division, lightweight division and welterweight divisions and he created history by holding the 145 lbs and 155 lbs golds at the same time at the UFC 205. No wonder Conor McGregor is still one of the biggest superstars of UFC, despite being inactive for long and if his beefing with Jorge Masvidal actually turns out to a fight, it will be huge.

Also Read- UFC: 3 Superstars Who Are Most Capable To Face Floyd Mayweather On His 2020 Return

Also Read- UFC: Nate Diaz Roasted By Former British Champion With Mike Tyson Reference Post UFC 244