UFC: Watch Jorge Masvidal Showing Off His Boxing Skills In Response To Canelo Alvarez

Jorge Masvidal gave us all a chance to see UFC-Boxing cross-promotion probability by attacking Canelo Alvarez. Jorge Masvidal has made a huge name for himself with three back-to-back knockout victories in 2019. After gettings his hands on the BMF title in his last fight against Nate Diaz, Jorge Masvidal expressed why he wanted to fight Mexican Canelo Alvarez among several others. Though, Canelo Alvarez ruled out the possibility of the matchup from his side.

Also Read | UFC: Jorge Masvidal Excites Fans By Challenging Floyd Mayweather For A 2020 Fight

UFC: Will the fight happen?

BMF Jorge Masvidal claimed that he can “shock the world” by breaking Canelo Alvarez’s face in boxing. In response, Canelo said that he doesn't consider Masvidal as a challenge. The Mexican feels that he has nothing to do in MMA since it is not his place and Masvidal has nothing to do in Boxing. Canelo Alvarez has faced his only loss in boxing career against Floyd Mayweather and since then he has won every fight.

Jorge Masvidal has never fought a professional boxing fight but he has got pretty dangerous hands. Fans know that Jorge Masvidal’s hands can be even more brutal if he puts on those 6-ounce gloves. In a recent tweet, the BMF posted a video of himself in which he was showing off his boxing skills. In the caption, he wrote: “Not a boxer. A fighter #theresurrection #orale #mezcal”. Take a look at it:

Also Read | UFC: Nick Diaz Plots Revenge Against Jorge Masvidal In 2020, Begins Preparing Furiously

Any one. Any time. Any where. Gloves. No gloves. Real fighters fight. I’ll break your face and laugh all the way to bank #theresurrection — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) November 27, 2019

UFC: Jorge Masvidal’s UFC status

After defeating Nate Diaz, Jorge Masvidal has made some serious callouts. However, they never materialised. The 35-year-old American had a Twiter beef with Conor McGregor and he also challenged Floyd Mayweather for his return in 2020. Conor McGregor is set to face Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 and Floyd Mayweather has expressed his urge to face Manny Pacquiao. Jorge Masvidal is currently out of opponents but he has a lot of options before him.

Also Read | UFC: Jorge Masvidal Considers Himself '10 Times Stronger' Than Boxer Canelo Alvarez

Also Read | UFC: Jorge Masvidal Calls Out Canelo Alvarez, Wants To Break His Face