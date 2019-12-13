Khabib Nurmagomedov Baffled By Tony Ferguson Ahead Of Much-awaited UFC 249 Bout

A lot of veterans have often claimed that fighting is all about going inside the opponent’s mind. And if you are dealing with Tony Ferguson, it is definitely not an easy task. The No. 1 ranked lightweight contender is known as one of the best unorthodox fighters in the world. Tony Ferguson does things which no one else can. He is currently on a 12-fight-winning streak with Khabib Nurmagomedov as his upcoming opponent. Despite being the underdog of the fight, Tony Ferguson has got his opponent’s respect. Khabib Nurmagomedov recently revealed that he doesn’t understand Tony Ferguson.

UFC: Khabib talks about Tony Ferguson

Speaking with RT Sport, lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov said that his upcoming fight with Tony Ferguson is very important for his career since he doesn’t understand Tony Ferguson’s mind. The undefeated Dagestani doesn't like ‘El Cucuy’ as a person but has a lot of respect for him as a ‘fighter’. According to Khabib Nurmagomedov, he is confident about “doing his job when the cage closes” at UFC 249. Hear it from Khabib Nurmagomedov’s mouth:

The mega-fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson has been set up four times before. However, it never materialised. Both the men have demolished everyone in their division without going one-on-one against each other. Well, the contract has been signed and both of them are expected to lock their horns on April 18, 2020, at the main event of UFC 249. The entire MMA community believes that Tony Ferguson is going to be the ‘hardest-test’ of Khabib’s Nurmagomedov’s career. Who do you think will emerge as the winner in the fight? Do let us know in the comments below.

Khabib Nurmagomedov:- Age: 31. Height: 5’10”. Reach: 70”. Stance: Orthodox. MMA Record: 28-0

Tony Ferguson:- Age: 35. Height: 5’11”. Reach: 76”. Stance: Orthodox. MMA Record: 26-3

