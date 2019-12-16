Khabib Nurmagomedov Philosophically Advises Cristiano Ronaldo Over Retirement Plans

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has already revealed his retirement plans and said that he has three-four fights left before calling it a day officially. However, he wants footballer Cristiano Ronaldo to do the same with his football career. Both Khabib and Ronaldo has achieved almost everything in their career and they are regarded as one of the best of their era. Well, when it comes to taking a call about their future, both of them are apparently not on the same page.

UFC: Khabib Nurmagomedov wants Cristiano Ronaldo to retire

Cristiano Ronaldo is still fresh with his brace for Juventus in last night’s game and he has no interest in hanging up his boots anytime soon. However, Khabib feels that Ronaldo must retire before younger players take his place and he is planning the same for his MMA career. In an interview with RT Sport, Khabib said that nobody will be around forever, so it is important to leave at the right time.

After achieving 28 straight victories and an UFC gold, the undefeated Dagestani believes that there are people who are younger and hungrier. Thus, it is better to quit when you are at your peak. Speaking about Cristiano Ronaldo’s career, the ‘Dagestani Eagle’ said: “Nobody will be around forever, so it’s important to leave at the right time. How old is he (Cristiano Ronaldo)? 34? At 35, he won’t have the same conditioning and reaction time. It doesn’t matter if it’s Cristiano or Khabib, people will come and take your place”. However, Khabib Nurmagomedov knows that it is hard to leave something one has done their entire life but according to him, it does not matter whether you want to retire or not, there will be a time when the sport will leave you if you do not leave the sport.

🗣 "Nobody will be around forever, so it's important to leave at the right time"@TeamKhabib on @Cristiano pic.twitter.com/O8f0I5TomF — RT Sport (@RTSportNews) December 14, 2019

UFC: Khabib Nurmagomedov's upcoming fights

Khabib Nurmagomedov will be defending his lightweight title opposite Tony Ferguson at the main event of UFC 249. After a lot of speculations and call outs, Khabib has finally got his opponent lined up for April 18, 2020 and a victory in his upcoming fight would make him march towards 29 wins with three successful title defences.

