Khabib Nurmagomedov Finally Surpasses Jon Jones In Global MMA Pound-for-pound Ratings

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has finally earned his spot as the No.1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world of MMA, surpassing the light heavyweight champion Jon Jones. Khabib has won all of his last 12 bouts, remaining undefeated in his MMA career so far in and out of the UFC as well, having made his debut in 2012. The Russian won the UFC lightweight belt in April last year and has defended the title on two occasions against Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier successfully.

Despite his successful championship run, Khabib Nurmagomedov has not been able to move Jon Jones out of the No.1 position in the UFC's pound-for-pound list. However, MMAJunkie has released its updated list which shows that Khabib has turned the tables around finally. Jon Jones has moved to the second spot, followed by Henry Cejudo and Daniel Cormier holding the No.3 and No.4 positions respectively. Demetrious Johnson from ONE Championship holds the 5th position in the list.

UFC: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Tony Ferguson upcoming fight

Khabib Nurmagomedov has only competed once in 2019, partly due to his post-fight brawl against Conor McGregor. His last bout saw him go up against the then-interim champion Dustin Poirier, whom he totally dominated before securing a submission victory. Next up for Khabib is a fight against lightweight contender Tony Ferguson. A fight between these two has been booked on four different occasions, before getting called off for various reasons. The showdown, which is scheduled for April 18, 2020, is amongst the most anticipated fights in combat sport.

UFC: Jon Jones to face Dominick Reyes next

Jon Jones, on the other hand, fought for the third time in a span of seven months, when he outpointed Thiago Santos via split decision last July. Although Jones continues to tease fans when it comes to making a move to the heavyweight division, he will be defending his lightweight heavyweight championship against Dominick Reyes in February 2020.

Bones is back to defend against the undefeated Devastator in H-Town (via @bokamotoESPN) pic.twitter.com/uwIzGUOwcw — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 22, 2019

