Nick Diaz Teases Fans About UFC Return In 2020 With VIP Tickets As Biggest Prize To Win

Nick Diaz has been linked with a return to the UFC to face Jorge Masvidal ever since the latter expressed his desire to baptize Nick's younger brother Nate Diaz post their controversial fight at UFC 244. Jorge Masvidal's remark had certainly ignited a fire in the elder of the Diaz sibling, who has been vocal about stepping into the Octagon once again ever since, to avenge the loss of Nate Diaz. While Nick Diaz has been keen to make a comeback, there has been unsubstantiated talks of his return, with nothing set in stone.

Nick Diaz talks up UFC return

After all the drama, it finally appears that a fight between Nick Diaz and Jorge Masvidal might be on the horizon as Nick has dropped the biggest hint yet on his much-awaited return to the UFC. Nick Diaz, who never officially retired from the sport, advertised a contest on his Instagram account where fans can win VIP tickets to his UFC comeback. The post dates back to December 10.

The former strikeforce welterweight champion last competed in the cage in 2015 at the UFC 183 PPV event, where he took on Anderson Silva in a fight that was deemed a no-contest after both men failed drug tests. Jorge Masvidal, who is gunning for a fight against Conor McGregor, had also claimed earlier that a matchup between him and Nick Diaz is already on the cards, but there is no official word if the fight is going to happen. Also, there are no exact details as to when Nick's supposed return takes place, despite indications from his manager, Keving Mubenga who told ESPN that they are targeting a return to the UFC in the spring of 2020, at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. As Jorge Masvidal remains the most desired opponent for his comeback, it still remains to be seen if a match between these two materialises.

