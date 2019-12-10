Jorge Masvidal Says He Is Not Waiting For A Potential Fight Against Nick Diaz

Jorge Masvidal has earned the ‘top-spot’ in UFC and he is waiting for no one. After a terrific 2019, Masvidal has become one of the biggest superstars on the UFC roster and fighters have been taking up his name pretty often. Nick Diaz is definitely one of them. After Nate Diaz’s unfortunate defeat against Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244, the elder Diaz expressed his urge to fight the BMF titleholder again. Jorge Masvidal is also eager to take up a fight against Nick Diaz, but he is not going to wait for the match to materialise.

Also Read | Max Holloway Reveals His Condition For A UFC Re-match Against Conor McGregor

UFC: Jorge Masvidal is not waiting for Nick Diaz

The BMF Champion has been vocal about his interests. He is looking to face Conor McGregor, Nick Diaz and Floyd Mayweather among others, for a fight in 2020. However, in a recent interview with American media, Jorge Masvidal said that he is not going to sit and wait for Nick Diaz to appear in front of him. The 35-year-old American has already bagged some important victories in his career and he is looking forward to more “big money” fights in the future.

After a brutal UFC 244 main-event, Nick Diaz said that he is the real BMF and Jorge Masvidal just fought his baby brother for the title. The Stockton veteran had his last fight against Anderson Silva in 2015. Since then, he has been out of the sport. Despite igniting a potential matchup with Jorge Masvidal, Nick Diaz was quiet and the BMF seems to have lost his interest over the elder Diaz.

Also Read | UFC: Bryce Mitchell Earns $50,000 Bonus For ‘Twister’ Submission After Matt Sayles Win

UFC: Jorge Masvidal call-outs

Jorge Masvidal did not hold back and called out superstar boxers like Canelo Alvarez and Floyd Mayweather in recent times. The Miami based fighter claimed that he would break Canelo Alvarez’s face in a fight and undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather is also on his radar for 2020. Let us see what’s in store for Jorge Masvidal.

Also Read | UFC Fighter Alistair Overeem Suffers GRUESOME Injury With Lip Hanging From His Face

Also Read | Khabib Nurmagomedov Outshines Anthony Joshua And Andy Ruiz Jr At Clash On The Dunes