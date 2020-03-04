Conor McGregor began his 2020 season with a sensational knockout victory over Donald Cerrone at the main event of UFC 246. He is aiming for two more fights this year. However, the former double champion of UFC is yet to announce his next opponent. It has garnered a lot of criticism from his fans. After Donald Cerrone, numerous UFC fighters have called out Conor McGregor and Conor has been ducking them all for a while now. In the meantime, Conor McGregor’s former rival Nate Diaz has lashed out at him for taking so much time in announcing his next bout.

UFC: Nate Diaz slams Conor McGregor for not announcing his next opponent

Nate Diaz hinted at a trilogy bout with Conor McGregor after the Irish overpowered ‘Cowboy’ at UFC 246. Surprisingly, Conor McGregor also agreed to fight Nate Diaz in the post-fight press conference. However, nothing came to fruition and Nate Diaz did not hesitate to take a dig at his former rival.

What happened to your season?

I was allready back in by now wtf — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) March 4, 2020

Nate Diaz took it out on Twitter and slammed Conor McGregor by stating, “What happened to your season? I was already back in by now wtf.” Earlier, Conor McGregor said that he is looking at 2020 as a season and he wants to give his best. However, he has just fought once till now.

UFC: Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz

The UFC superstars have faced each other twice at UFC 196 and UFC 202. While Nate Diaz stunned the world by handing Conor the first loss of his UFC career in UFC 196, Conor avenged his loss at UFC 202 by defeating Nate Diaz. The scoreboard says 1-1 for both the fighters and a trilogy bout is expected to be the ‘ice-breaker’ between Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz.

(Image courtesy: UFC.com)