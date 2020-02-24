Tyson Fury Called Out By UFC Fighters After His Victory Against Deontay Wilder

After Tyson Fury’s stunning victory against Deontay Wilder on Saturday night, the entire combat sports community has gone on to deliver their opinion. While most of them congratulated Fury for his phenomenal performance, UFC fighters have expressed their interest in facing The Gypsy King in a fight. Francis Ngannou and former UFC Heavyweight Champion Stipe Miocic want to fight the undefeated Tyson Fury.

UFC: Heavyweight fighters want to have a piece of Tyson Fury

Tyson Fury stunned the world when he knocked out Deontay Wilder for the WBC Heavyweight title in the seventh round of the 12-round battle. Former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic was definitely impressed with Tyson Fury’s performance as he went on to congratulate him through Twitter. That said, Stipe Miocic also hinted at a potential matchup with The Gypsy King in the future. Take a look at his tweet.

Congrats @Tyson_Fury I’d love to sing Sweet Caroline in the ring. Let’s do this. — Stipe Miocic (@stipemiocic) February 23, 2020

Apart from Stipe Miocic, Francis Ngannou also expressed his interest in facing The Gypsy King. The Nigerian Mixed Martial artist posted a picture through his official Instagram handle that clearly hinted the same. Take a look.

In the past, Francis Ngannou was also spotted training with Mike Tyson. In which, the retired boxer was seen guiding Ngannou about how he can defeat Tyson Fury in a boxing contest. Along with Fury’s gigantic height, Francis Ngannou was also spotted taking note of Fury’s head movement and defensive skills.

What’s next for Tyson Fury?

Though Tyson Fury has hinted about his MMA debut in the past, he is yet to confirm it after his recent claim to the WBC title. A lot of boxing fans now want The Gypsy King to face Anthony Joshua and unify the heavyweight belts. Also, a major portion of the boxing community wants to have ‘Wilder vs Fury 3’. Tyson Fury is yet to say anything from his side.

(Image courtesy: UFC.com and WBC.com)