Floyd Mayweather Calls Himself The 'Athlete Of The Decade' Over LeBron James

Renowned news agency Associated Press recently named NBA legend Lebron James as the Male Athlete of the Decade. However, Floyd Mayweather did not agree with it. He went on to call himself the Athlete of the Decade. LA Lakers star LeBron James has surpassed celebrity athletes like Tom Brady, Lionel Messi, Michael Phelps and Usain Bolt to notch the top spot in Associated Press’ list. Undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather does not consider the list to be a valid one.

Floyd Mayweather puts himself over LA Lakers star LeBron James

During an interview with Drinks Champ, the five-division boxing world champion said, “I love LeBron James but when we talking about Athlete of the Decade, that’s me. That’s me, hands down. We talking about from 1996 to 2020 and I have never received Athlete of the Decade. At the top of Forbes and I am my own boss."

Floyd Mayweather has notched the top spot in Forbes' list of 'Richest Athletes of the Decade'. He went on to slam Lakers superstar Lebron James for relying on sponsorships to earn money.

According to Floyd Mayweather, he has never relied on sponsorships to make his money. “No Gatorade behind me, no Sprite behind me, no Nike behind me. These are billion-dollar companies and we like to call it placement, so if they (are) paying, you get what you want if you are paying enough,” Mayweather said.

Floyd Mayweather is ready to return

The undefeated American boxer is ready to make a massive return in 2020 and he is eyeing UFC as the perfect spot. According to reports, Floyd Mayweather and Dana White are working together to set up two massive cross-promotion bouts in 2020. A re-match with Conor McGregor is highly probable. Take a look at Floyd Mayweather’s Instagram post.

(Image courtesy: NBA.com and Instagram of Floyd Mayweather)