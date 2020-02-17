UFC Throwback: Conor McGregor Almost Loses Fight But Bounces Back To Become UFC Champion

Conor McGregor and Chad Mendes unleashed a dog fight when they faced each other for the interim featherweight gold at the main event of UFC 189. McGregor, who was earlier slated to go against Jose Aldo for the featherweight title, had to face Chad Mendes since Jose Aldo’s injury forced him to pull out from the contest. However, Conor McGregor showed no hesitation in pouring an all-out assault over Mendes.

That said, it was not an easy fight for McGregor. Chad Mendes dominated the fight and outclassed McGregor in the first round. However, the Irishman was smart enough to land a devastating left hand over Chand Mendes in the second round to become the interim featherweight champion of UFC.

Also Read | Floyd Mayweather Wants To Fight Khabib Nurmagomedov, Conor McGregor On The SAME Day

UFC: When Conor McGregor bounced back to knock out Chad Mendes at UFC 189

The title fight started with extreme aggression as both the men started to land combinations over each other. In no time, the fight turned out into a dirty striking contest. However, Chad Mendes applied his wrestling game to bring down Conor McGregor before hurting him with huge elbows.

Conor McGregor was left bloodied by the end of Round 1 and the second round started in a similar manner. But, to everyone’s surprise, McGregor successfully landed a left-hand jab to knock out Chad Mendes for the UFC interim featherweight title within 4 minutes and 57 seconds of Round 2. An emotional Conor McGregor went on to cry in front of the crowd after the victory and his hugged her wife Dee Devil. Undoubtedly, it was one of the most iconic nights of UFC history.

Also Read | Kobe Bryant Was A UFC Investor And He Will Be Honoured At UFC 247, Says Dana White

Also Read | UFC Hall Of Famer BJ Penn Faces Horrific Car Accident In His Hometown

Also Read | UFC 248: Israel Adesanya And Yoel Romero Stun Fans With Dance Moves During Epic Face Off

(Image courtesy: YouTube of UFC)