Conor McGregor Has Some BIG Party Plans IF He Defeats Donald Cerrone At UFC 246

Conor McGregor will be stepping up against Donald Cerrone in his much-awaited return at the main event of UFC 246 on January 18, 2020. The former two-division champion chose to remain out of the sport for over a year, after his devastating loss against rival Khabib Nurmgaomedov. However, that did not harm his star power or confidence, as Conor McGregor is going to reportedly bag $80 million in his upcoming fight and he is equally confident about winning it. Despite several speculations and analysis, Conor McGregor believes that he is going to shut down Donald Cerrone in the five-round contest and he has already revealed his celebration plan after the fight.

UFC 246 - McGregor vs Cerrone: Conor McGregor reveals how he is going to party after defeating Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone

The after-party of UFC 246 has already been announced and it is going to happen at the Encore Beach Club at Night in Las Vegas. However, Conor McGregor has some exclusive plans for his post-fight celebration. According to the Irishman, he has stayed away from alcohol for more than six months due to his training routine but he wants to enjoy a few sips of his Proper12 whiskey after notching a victory against Donald Cerrone. During an interview after his very recent press conference, Conor McGregor revealed his post-UFC 246 plans and said, “They (Donald Cerrone and team) will celebrate that win or lose. I am gonna have a good night I have stained from my Proper 12 whiskey for a good while now. I think five or six months that must be at this stage. It feels like six years but I will have a good night, a few sips and then I spend the next day with my family and the kids and then just regroup and get back into training.”

(Image courtesy: Official Instagram handle of Conor McGregor)