Jorge Masvidal Chooses Conor McGregor Over Kamaru Usman, Promises Extreme Violence

Jorge Masvidal had the best year of his entire MMA career in 2019. He has been putting on exciting fights for a long time. However, his rise to extreme prominence came last year as he went on to achieve three spectacular knockout victories. Currently, he is the ‘hot aspect’ of UFC and he wants to take it ahead by fighting Conor McGregor in a mega-fight. When asked about his preferences for 2020, the BMF title holder took Conor McGregor's name. He took his name ahead of the welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

Also Read | UFC 246: Donald Cerrone Claims Himself To Be A Better Martial Artist Than Conor McGregor

UFC: Jorge Masvidal puts Conor McGregor ahead of Kamaru Usman

Conor McGregor and Jorge Masvidal have been hinting towards a potential fight between each other for a long time. However, Conor McGregor stunned the MMA community by returning against Donald Cerrone. That made UFC fans speculate that Jorge Masvidal would go against Kamaru Usman for the welterweight strap. However, Jorge Masvidal still wants to fight Conor McGregor since the Irishman would definitely bring him a heavy pay-cheque. In an interview with MMA journalist Ariel Helwani, Jorge Masvidal claimed that he would rather fight Conor McGregor than Kamaru Usman. The BMF has promised to depict extreme violence if they ever fight. See what Jorge Masvidal actually said.

Also Read | UFC 246: Conor McGregor Responds To Donald Cerrone Head Coach's Remark About His Left Hand

UFC: Will Conor McGregor fight Jorge Masvidal?

Conor McGregor is interested in a potential matchup against Jorge Masvidal. In an interview with Mac Life Official, the Irish martial artist said that he is going to explore more in the 170 lbs division. He said that he would want to face Jorge Masvidal next. According to Conor McGregor, the ending of the BMF fight makes it an unfinished belt and he would love to get the belt back from Jorge Masvidal.

Also Read | UFC: Donald Cerrone's Top 5 Moments Ahead Of His Clash Against Conor McGregor At UFC 246

Also Read | UFC News: Mike Tyson Has Some Advice For Embattled Conor McGregor