UFC 246: Donald Cerrone Claims Himself To Be A Better Martial Artist Than Conor McGregor

Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone got knocked out by Justin Gaethje and Tony Ferguson in his last two fights at UFC: Fight Night and UFC 238 respectively. However, that didn't shake his confidence as he claims himself to be a better martial artist than his upcoming opponent Conor McGregor. Donald Cerrone and Conor McGregor are slated to go against each other at the non-title main event fight of UFC 246. Both the sides have already revealed their opinions on each other as potential opponents. While Conor McGregor is confident about getting back to winning ways, Donald Cerrone thinks he'll be the on the winning side too.

UFC 246: Donald Cerrone claims himself to be a better fighter

In an interview with MMA fighting, Donald Cerrone was asked about his thoughts on Conor McGregor as his next rival and the American martial artist said, “Do I feel like a better mixed martial artist? Absolutely. I feel like I have been in the trenches. I have been in the big fights. I have walked this path, many times. This is my 51st MMA fight coming out of the tunnel. Literally, I have done it more than anybody.”

Donald Cerrone has got a lot of feathers in his UFC crown which includes the likes of most wins in UFC, most knockouts in UFC and most head kicks in UFC. No doubt, Conor McGregor has taken a note of that and he believes Donald Cerrone that he is a challenging opponent, despite his devastating run in recent times. Take a look at Conor McGregor delivering his opinion on Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone.

UFC 246: More Details

Main-event: Conor McGregor vs Donald Cerrone (welterweight division)

Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

Date: January 19, 2020 (IST)

Main card time: 8:30 AM (IST)

