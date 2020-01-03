UFC: Donald Cerrone's Top 5 Moments Ahead Of His Clash Against Conor McGregor At UFC 246

Donald Cerrone is going to get the biggest cheque of his fighting career when he steps into the octagon against Conor McGregor at the main event of UFC 246. Well, if we talk about iconic fights, it is definitely not going to be the first one for Cowboy. The man, with most UFC wins, has surpassed a lot of veterans in his UFC career. Despite having a bad run in his last two fights, Donald Cerrone is still one of the most feared fighters inside the octagon. The American fighter has notched notable victories in both lightweight and welterweight division of the roster. He has the most knockout victories in the history of UFC. Before we see him in action against Conor McGregor at UFC 246, let us take a look at Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone’s top five moments in UFC.

UFC 246: Top 5 moments of Donald Cerrone

Donald Cerrone vs Edson Barboza (2014)

Two of the most deadly strikers in UFC faced against each other in 2014. It was a sloppy start for Donald Cerrone as he faced some early damage in the fight. However, Donald Cerrone managed to come back with a vicious jab. He finally secured the win by applying a rare-naked choke over Edson Barboza.

Donald Cerrone vs Mike Perry (2018)

Cowboy went against Mike Perry in one of the most highly anticipated welterweight clashes of all time at Fight Night 139. No wonder, Donald Cerrone added yet another feather to his crown by submitting Mike Perry in the very first round of their fight. It was a vicious submission but at the same time, it was entertaining.

Donald Cerrone vs Rick Story (2016)

Cowboy landed one of the most beautiful combinations inside the octagon against Rick Story at UFC 202. It was a quick day at work as Donald Cerrone took out his opponent in the second round of the fight. Take a look at it.

Donald Cerrone vs Yancy Medeiros (2018)

Another quick night for Donald Cerrone as he silenced all his critics in the first round of the fight. Cowboy took out a young Yancy Medeiros by knocking him out with deadly jabs. Take a look at it.

Donald Cerrone vs Al Iaquinta (2019)

The hard-fought battle ended with both the fighters standing strong on their feet. However, Donald Cerrone managed to get the upper hand via judge’s scorecard as he dominated for the maximum amount of time. Not a KO victory, but definitely a notable one.

