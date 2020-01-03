UFC 246: Conor McGregor Responds To Donald Cerrone Head Coach's Remark About His Left Hand

Conor McGregor has a deadly left hand and Donald Cerrone must be worried about it. At least, that’s what the former Double Champion of UFC believes. Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone are slated to go against each other in one of the most highly anticipated welterweight clashes of all time. It'll happen at the main event of UFC 246. Both teams have delivered their views about each other as potential opponents. Conor McGregor’s head coach John Kavanagh claimed that the Irishman is in the best shape of his life. Donald Cerrone’s head coach Jafari Vanier took a jibe at Conor McGregor by stating that the former double champion has got nothing except a left hand.

UFC 246: Conor McGregor has a reply for Donald Cerrone’s head coach

According to Donald Cerrone’s team, the American needs to avoid Conor McGregor’s left hand and play smart for the first eight minutes of the fight. If Donald Cerrone manages to do that successfully, then he will be walking off victorious. That’s what Jafari Vanier believes.

Well, Conor McGregor doesn't believe so and he feels that his left hand is pretty dangerous for any fighter in the world. The Irish Superstar took it to his Instagram stories and posted a picture of himself with the caption: “A reminder not to mess with the power in @thenotoriousmma’s left hand.” The picture was actually posted by Haute Time and Conor McGregor shared it on his personal Instagram story. Take a look at it before you tune into the main event action of UFC 246.

UFC 246: Conor McGregor vs Donald Cerrone (More Details)

The non-title fight card is going to have Conor McGregor vs Donald Cerrone as the main-event bout for the first Pay-Per-View of 2020. The fight is going to go live on January 18th, 2020 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

