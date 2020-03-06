UFC President Dana White Chooses Donald Trump's Friendship Over UFC Fans

It is no secret that UFC President Dana White and Donald Trump are good friends. Not only that, Donald Trump is considered to be a huge fan of UFC. He often chooses to witness the mega-events live. President Donald Trump was present in the arena at UFC 244 when Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz fought for the BMF title. However, MMA fans have often thrashed Dana White for being friends with Donald Trump. Surprisingly, Dana White remains unaffected by those comments as he chooses Donald Trump’s friendship over UFC fans.

UFC news: Dana White chooses Donald Trump’s friendship over UFC fans

During an interview with TMZ Sports, Dana White was asked whether he was campaigning for US President Donald Trump or not. To which, White said that he was not campaigning for the US President before mentioning that Donald Trump was a ‘good friend’. Dana White further revealed that he talks a lot about the ‘fight game’ with Donald Trump since the US President keeps a close eye on sport of MMA.

However, when asked about the fans who thrash Dana White for his friendship with Donald Trump, the UFC president said that he doesn’t care about those fans. “I don’t give a s*** if you don’t like me because I am friends with this guy (Donald Trump). That’s your problem, not mine,” Dana White said. Dana White also added that Donald Trump is a loyal friend and a great guy. He said that they have been friends for a long time.

UFC 248: Details about the upcoming PPV

UFC 248 is going to feature two title fights and the PPV is going to take place on March 8, Sunday (IST) at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya will defend his undefeated MMA record and UFC gold against Yoel Romero in the main event. Also, Women’s Strawweight Champion Weili Zhang will defend her strap against Joanna Jedrzejczyk in the co-main event.

(Image courtesy: UFC.com and Instagram of Donald Trump)