UFC Legend Chuck Liddell Makes Bold Claim About Wanting To Face The Rock In WWE

Ahead of WrestleMania 36, WWE might land another UFC superstar on their roster. Former light heavyweight champion of UFC and UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell has recently claimed that he has retired from MMA and he is interested in performing in WWE.

WWE WrestleMania 36: UFC legend Chuck Liddell wants to fight The Rock in WWE

During an interview with TMZ Sports, Chuck Liddell confirmed that he has retired from MMA but would love to compete with The Rock in WWE. This statement comes just after Tito Ortiz was spotted training at the WWE Performance Centre. Chuck Liddell’s statement of wanting to fight Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson in WWE has excited the entire wrestling community. It is more exciting for WWE fans since WrestleMania 36 is just a month away. WrestleMania has always been full of surprises and Chuck Liddell’s inception might be this year’s treat for WWE fans.

WWE WrestleMania 36: Will Chuck Liddell face The Rock in WWE?

There are no official reports about the fight. Dwayne Johnson is yet to react to Chuck Liddell’s statement. Currently, Dwayne Johnson is working in films. However, The Rock is expected to appear in WrestleMania 36 on April 5, 2020 at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. That said, there is a very low probability of ‘Chuck Liddell vs The Rock’ happening at WrestleMania 36.

At WrestleMania 36, Goldberg will go up against Roman Reigns, John Cena will go up against Bray Wyatt and Drew McIntyre will face Brock Lesnar. The entire WWE universe can't wait for these fights.

(Image courtesy: UFC.com and WWE.com)