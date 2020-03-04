Brock Lesnar Did The Impossible By Coming From WWE And Becoming UFC Champion: Dana White

UFC president Dana White made a small cameo on the latest episode of WWE Ruthless Aggression documentary series. The episode which was dedicated to current WWE Champion Brock Lesnar shows the journey of 'The Beast' from the University of Minnesota to WWE. The documentary also showed a glimpse of Brock Lesnar’s UFC career where he dominated. Dana White even said that Brock Lesnar did the impossible by coming from the WWE and becoming the UFC Heavyweight champion of the world.

“If you look at what Brock Lesnar did. The guy comes over from the WWE and actually becomes the UFC Heavyweight champion of the world. It's literally impossible,” said UFC president Dana White.

Also Read l UFC: Dana White rubbishes Khabib Nurmagomedov-Floyd Mayweather matchup rumours

Brock Lesnar’s UFC career:

In 2006, Brock Lesnar started pursuing a career in MMA and signed a deal with UFC the next year. Though Brock Lesnar lost his debut match to Frank Mir, he went on to defeat Randy Couture to become the UFC Heavyweight Champion. During his first title defence, Brock Lesnar again faced Frank Mir, but this time he dominated. A few weeks after, Brock Lesnar had to give away his title because of diverticulitis.

Also Read l Conor McGregor may not fight again in 2020, says UFC president Dana White

In UFC 116 (2010), Brock Lesnar returned and defeated interim UFC Heavyweight Champion Shane Carwin and become the new UFC Heavyweight Champion. A few months later, Brock Lesnar lost his title to Cain Velasquez. After that, he again took a break due to diverticulitis and underwent surgery. Brock Lesnar returned at UFC 141 in December 2011 but lost to Alistair Overeem. After that Brock Lesner returned to WWE. After five years of break, Brock Lesnar returned in 2016 to defeat Mark Hunt at UFC 200.

Also Read l Brock Lesnar hailed by Batista, Randy Orton and others, call him the strongest

Also Read l Brock Lesnar and Goldberg HATE their WWE WrestleMania 20 match till date and here is why