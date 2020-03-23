Conor McGregor Trains In Isolation Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak, Watch

The deadly coronavirus outbreak has forced major countries across the globe to be confined indoors. Needless to say, major sporting events have been called off and we still don’t know when things will get back to normal. However, the coronavirus outbreak has failed to stop UFC fighters from training hard for their future bouts. Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is reportedly training alone for his upcoming fight against Tony Ferguson (UFC 249) which is still on the verge of happening on April 19. On the other hand, Conor McGregor was recently spotted training alone. The video has taken netizens by surprise since the Irishman is yet to give up on his striking practice despite being forced to stay inside.

Conor McGregor training video surfaces on social media amidst coronavirus outbreak

ESPN MMA recently posted the video through their official Instagram handle in which Conor McGregor is seen training alone. The caption of the post read, “Conor throwing bombs in the basement”. Despite social isolation, Conor McGregor is ready to continue his training as he is eyeing two more fights in the ongoing calendar year. However, the unfortunate coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak is expected to postpone Conor McGregor’s upcoming fight which was scheduled to go down by the end of April or May.

UFC coronavirus: When will Conor McGregor return and against whom?

After a spectacular 40-second knockout victory against Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone at UFC 246, Conor McGregor went on to announce that he is ready to take two more fights this season. However, when asked about his opponent, the former double champion did not confirm anyone’s name, Conor went on to tease a potential fight against Jorge Masvidal, Nate Diaz, and Justin Gaethje. However, none of the bouts have materialized and it seems like Conor McGregor’s upcoming fight is going to take much longer than expected.

(Image courtesy: Instagram of ESPN MMA)