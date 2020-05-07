Dana White Reveals He Is Going To Host UFC's First Fight Island Event In June

UFC fans have been eagerly waiting for updates regarding UFC president Dana White's ambitious plans for a 'Fight Island' event. UFC officials have faced extreme difficulty in trying to confirm a venue for their pre-planned events but failed to settle on one amid the coronavirus pandemic. In the meantime, UFC President Dana White came up with a unique solution of hosting events on a private island and MMA fans welcomed the idea with open arms. Though UFC officials are yet to announce the final date of the Fight Island event, Dana White has already clarified that he is going to conduct fights on the Fight Island in June 2020.

UFC president Dana White sets date for Fight Island event

UFC president Dana White recently took to Instagram and answered a bunch of questions from the fans. When asked for an update regarding Fight Island, Dana White claimed that it is happening for real and if things go according to plan, UFC will host their first event on Fight Island in June. Though Dana White did not confirm any potential matchups for the Fight Island event, he claimed that Conor McGregor vs Jorge Masvidal can be considered as a valid option. Dana White further said that UFC is yet to finalise a fight for Conor McGregor but once things get back to normal, matchmakers are going to search for an opponent for Conor McGregor. However, Conor McGregor is yet to respond to Dana White’s claims.

UFC president Dana White promises to resume UFC on May 9

UFC 249 is going to be staged in Florida on May 9, and the MMA organisation expects to get back in flow with their upcoming PPV. Interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson will defend his title against Justin Gaethje in the main event of UFC 249. Here’s a look at the full UFC 249 fight card.

Image courtesy: UFC.com