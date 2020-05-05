Conor McGregor Releases Candid Photos Of His Son Conor Jr On His Third Birthday

Conor McGregor Jr is officially three years of age and his father Conor McGregor was quick to update the world by posting candid pictures that have caught the attention of netizens from all over the globe. Conor McGregor became a father to his first child just after the blockbuster clash against Floyd Mayweather in 2017. Conor McGregor Jr made headlines merely at the age of one after he followed his father into the open workouts and has been spotted 'training' with Conor McGregor quite often.

Conor McGregor family: Conor McGregor son steals the show on Instagram

Conor McGregor took to social media and posted a bunch of pictures with his son to mark his third birthday. All the photographs have been snapped on different occasions, and showcase Conor McGregor’s love towards his first child. 'The Notorious' has also named his son after himself, as he has often claimed that Conor McGregor Jr is going to continue his legacy in the field of Mixed Martial Arts.

Conor McGregor has already started to train his son and a video of Conor McGregor jr punching a cutout of Khabib Nurmagomedov went viral just before UFC 229 ‘McGregor vs Khabib’ took place. The 3-year-old also accompanied his father to the main event of UFC 246, where Conor McGregor went on to defeat Donald Cerrone within 40 seconds of the fight, registering knockout victories across three different weight classes. Here’s a glimpse of Conor McGregor and his son.

Conor McGregor family: Conor McGregor next fight update

Conor McGregor is yet to announce his next UFC fight but there is speculation that he is eyeing a trilogy fight against Nate Diaz next. After a spectacular comeback against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246, Conor McGregor went on to call out Nate Diaz. Here's a look at the full post-fight press conference of UFC 246.

Image courtesy: Conor McGregor Instagram