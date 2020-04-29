UFC Records That Could Be Broken Soon Ft. Jon Jones And Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone

Nine-time Olympic champion Mark Spitz once said, "Records are meant to be broken." Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has witnessed a number of records being made since its inception. While some of these records were broken with time, several are still intact. However, it appears that a handful of UFC records could be broken in the near future. Here's a look at four such UFC records that could be broken soon.

UFC: 4 records that are going to be broken soon in UFC

Most fights in UFC history

Donald Cerrone and Jim Miller are currently tied at 34 fights each for the most number of fights in UFC. Jim Miller began his UFC career in 2008 and has been one of the most active fighters on the roster since. However, if things go according to plan, Donald Cerrone will beat Miller's record as Cerrone will step up against Anthony Pettis at UFC 249. Donald Cerrone will, therefore, be 35 fights old in UFC on May 9. Come May 9, Donald Cerrone will have the 'most number of fights in UFC' record to his name.

Most Consecutive finishes in UFC history

Former UFC Middleweight Champion Anderson Silva currently holds the record of most consecutive finishes inside the octagon with 8 finishes in a row in UFC. However, lightweight fighter Charles Oliveira has his eyes on the record as he is currently on his seventh consecutive finish. Charles Oliveira is just one finish away from surpassing Anderson Silva. However, Charles Oliveira has been vocal about wanting to fight Conor McGregor next, which could go good news for Anderson Silva's record.

Most title defences in UFC history

Defend a title in UFC is a gargantuan task, especially with the growing number of emerging talent. However, former Flyweight Champion Demetrious Johnson successfully defended his belt 11 times in a row before losing surrendering it to Henry Cejudo. Jon Jones later equalled the record after defeating Dominick Reyes at UFC 247. Jon Jones needs just one win to surpass the feat as Demetrious Johnson has parted ways with UFC and currently features on the One Championship roster. Jon Jones is expected to face Jan Blachowicz next.

Most knockout wins in UFC history

Vitor Belfort has 12 knockout victories in UFC. However, numerous UFC fighters are already on the verge of surpassing the feat. Thiago Santos has already touched the 11 knockout victories mark and needs just one more KO to cement his name in the top spot. Belfort's record, therefore, stands in peril.

Image courtesy: UFC.com