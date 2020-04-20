Tony Ferguson Reveals Why He Made Championship Weight Despite UFC 249 Call Off

UFC 249 has been rescheduled to take place on May 9 but the venue is yet to be finalised. UFC fans, therefore, will not be able to experience a live event for at least two more weeks, if not more. However, that did not stop Tony Ferguson from making the weight amid the rigmarole around the main event of UFC 249. Last week, Tony Ferguson notified MMA journalist Ariel Helwani that he had successfully made weight. Fans have been left confused at Tony Ferguson's revelation, considering that the event had been called off. However, Tony Ferguson has his own reasons for making the weight as he claimed in his recent interaction with ESPN.

UFC: Tony Ferguson justifies decision to make weight despite the cancellation of UFC 249

Tony Ferguson claimed that he is happy about the fact that he has successfully touched the weight mark, which indicates he is ready to fight. When asked about the reason, El Cucuy said, “To me, it just made f*****g sense, man it was such a great experience. I am glad I did it, dude.” The Interim Lightweight Champion believes that he should be ready at any moment of his UFC career and his recent antics have proved that Tony Ferguson is itching to get in the octagon.

UFC 249 update

According to reports, UFC president Dana White has rescheduled UFC 249 with the event slated for May 9, 2020. Though the venue is yet to be finalised, Dana White has clarified that the PPV is going to take place under any circumstances. The UFC president has also lined up a few matches for the proposed fight card and Tony Ferguson has once again made it to the main-event opposite Justin Gaethje. Here’s what the fight card is expected to look like.

(Image courtesy: UFC.com)