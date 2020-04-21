Lyman Good Tests Positive For Coronavirus Weeks After Pulling Out Of UFC 249

Former Bellator Welterweight Champion and current UFC fighter Lyman Good has tested positive for COVID-19 which has forced him to pull out from his upcoming fight at UFC 249. According to reports, Lyman Good is the first person from the UFC's active roster to have caught the deadly bug and is currently under medical attention. The UFC welterweight contender disclosed the news during an interview with ESPN.

Lyman Good recovery: Lyman Good tests positive with Coronavirus pandemic

Lyman Good pulled out from UFC 249 several weeks ago citing an injury. However, on Monday, the Lyman Good tests positive news came to light after he revealed that he tested positive for coronavirus and hesitated to disclose the news. According to officials reports, Lyman Good and his girlfriend and coach of Tiger Shulmann’s MMA are also carrying the deadly bug.

Post the Lyman Good tests positive news, he went on to say that he wants to win the battle against COVID-19 and return to the cage as soon as possible. The 34-year-old American has won five of his last seven bouts including his latest victory against Chance Rencountre at UFC 244. However, the deadly COVID-19 is set to halt his UFC return for some time now. “I want to get back on a card. I have unfinished business. Like I said before, I’m a fighter through and through. I was out of commission for a little bit, but I’m ready to go back there," Lyman Good was quoted as saying in an interview.

Lyman Good recovery: Lyman Good MMA status

Lyman Good boats an MMA record of 21 wins and 5 losses and has already held the welterweight world title at Bellator. In UFC, Lyman Good is five fights old. He has won three fights in UFC and has lost two fights against Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos and Demian Maia.

