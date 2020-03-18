Conor McGregor Says The World Will See That He Is Still The Best Fighter In UFC History

In January, Conor McGregor made his incredible return as he knocked out Donald Cerrone in under 40 seconds. After the fight, Conor McGregor said that 2020 is going to be his year and claimed that he is going to be at the top again. Soon after, fans started thinking who The Notorious One is going to fight in the future. Some believed that Conor McGregor will ask for a rematch against Khabib Nurmagomedov, while others said that the Irishman could face rising star Jorge Masvidal. However, Conor McGregor seemingly doesn’t care who he faces next.

In an interview with Maxim, Conor McGregor said that he doesn’t care about his upcoming opponents. He said he is entirely focused on winning fights and doing what he loves the most, MMA. Conor McGregor then claimed that 2020 is going to be huge for him and he will show the world that he is still the best in UFC.

“This year is going to be huge for me–and the world will see that I am still the best fighter in the history of the UFC,” said Conor McGregor.

Conor McGregor talks about retirement

At 31 years old, Conor McGregor came out of retirement in January to fight Donald Cerrone and since then there were rumours that Conor McGregor could leave again. However, Conor McGregor dusted off those rumours and said that the thought of retirement never came to his mind. He said that he has a lot to do and he is going to keep on fighting.

“I’m as hungry as ever. Retirement isn’t on my mind,” said Conor McGregor.

Conor McGregor is scheduled to fight in three PPVs this year. He won the first of those and UFC is yet to release some details about his upcoming two fights. However, Conor McGregor's coach Owen Roddy recently revealed to BJ Penn that Conor McGregor’s second fight will be on July 11, 2020. According to many, Conor McGregor’s third and final fight of the year could be for the UFC lightweight title.

