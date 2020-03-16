Joanna Jedrzejczyk Shares Video, Updates Fans On Her Condition After Gruesome UFC Fight

While fighting Zhang Weili at the co-main event of UFC 248, Joanna Jedrzejczyk suffered a hematoma on her forehead. Joanna Jedrzejczyk was taken to the hospital as soon after the bout ended. After getting discharged from the hospital a week later, Joanna Jedrzejczyk shared a video on her Instagram story where she was seen giving an update about her health.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk injury: Joanna Jedrzejczyk discharged from hospital

In the video, Joanna Jedrzejczyk can be seen saying that she is feeling really good and the swelling on her face has almost gone. However, she revealed that she still has some bruises from the fight, but they are not bothering her that much. She said that she is spending some time with family in Poland. She ended the video by asking fans to take care of their health.

Joanna Jędrzejczyk's recovery update 7 days after her all-time great fight against Zhang Weili. (via https://t.co/tQvu40SEUN) pic.twitter.com/oA945X2Z0v — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) March 15, 2020

Joanna Jedrzejczyk injury: Joanna Jedrzejczyk to get surgery next week

While speaking about her health with MMA Fighting, Joanna Jedrzejczyk revealed that the swelling on her face is going down. She said UFC is taking really good care of her and her doctor said that everything is fine. Joanna Jedrzejczyk added that she is scheduled to undergo minor surgery next week, but before that, the swelling on her forehead has to go down. Joanna Jedrzejczyk also revealed that the doctors will do some tests on her after the surgery.

“I have a cauliflower [ear] so they drained it at the E.R. right after the fight. It looks very bad. So that’s it. I’m waiting on the swelling to go down,” said Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

