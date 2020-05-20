UFC Set To Host Next Live Event On May 30, Woodley Vs Burns To Be The Headliner

After three successful live events in succession, UFC president Dana White has announced his upcoming plans for the promotion. UFC is scheduled to host its next live event on May 30. Though officials are yet to finalise a location for the event, the headliner has already been confirmed. Former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley is scheduled to make a comeback against 170lbs contender Gilbert Burns. Burns confirmed the news from his official Twitter handle this week. UFC 249 featuring the likes of Tony Ferguson, Justin Gaethje and Henry Cejudo was successfully held in Jacksonville, Florida earlier this month.

UFC live event announced for May 30, Woodley vs Burns to be the headliner

Bout agreement is signed! May 30th! Let’s go @ufc

Contrato assinado dia 30 de maio! Vamos com tudo @UFCBrasil pic.twitter.com/IGgQDVULN4 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) May 19, 2020

Amid the outbreak of COVID-19, UFC hosted its last three live events in Jacksonville, Florida. Dana White initially planned to stage the next event at Las Vegas but looking at the current scenario, it appears unlikely that Las Vegas will open its doors to sporting events anytime soon. Meanwhile, UFC president Dana White has claimed that he is expecting to host the next live event in Arizona. "That's 100% where I'll go," Dana White told ESPN about hosting the upcoming UFC live event.

The upcoming UFC live event is also going to mark the return of Tyron Woodley who last competed against Kamaru Usman in March 2019. Tyron Woodley was the welterweight champion boasting a seven-fight unbeaten streak when he locked horns with Kamaru Usman at UFC 235. ‘The Chosen One’ faced a crushing defeat against Kamaru Usman in the contest and went on to lose his world title before going into exile for more than a year from UFC. However, it now appears Tyron Woodley is set to get back into action as he has already been slated to go up against Gilbert Burns on May 30 in the next UFC live event.

Gilbert Burns, on the other side, has competed four times during Tyron Woodley’s hiatus and is currently on a five-fight winning streak. In his last performance, Gilbert Burns defeated Demian Maia and moved up to number nine in the ESPN rankings. According to reports, Gilbert Burns is expected to earn a title shot if he manages to beat Tyron Woodley in their upcoming contest on May 30.

