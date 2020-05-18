Dana White Reveals 'secret Of Success' To Host UFC Live Events Amidst Coronavirus Crisis

Despite a lot of tantrums from various combat sports personalities, UFC President Dana White has been successful in hosting three live events in one week amidst the global COVID-19 pandemic. Although the scheduled events did not take place in the ‘Fight Island’ as per plans, Dana White still managed to pull off the events with the assistance of his medical team and other UFC officials. There are speculations that the return of UFC into action has encouraged several other sports leagues to resume their events with zero-fan attendance and the functioning of UFC is currently taken into consideration for hosting live events without breaking the deadly bug.

UFC president Dana White reveals ‘the key to success’ amid Coronavirus outbreak

In the aftermath of UFC Fight Night ‘Overeem vs Harris’, a smiling Dana White appeared at the post-fight press conference and addressed the entire scenario going around the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). Since Dana White has been successful in hosting three live events, he is planning to continue the trend with more events in the near future as UFC officials have already started to outline the structures. However, when asked about the ‘key to success’ of hosting live events, the UFC President said that nobody getting sick in the fight week helped him to materialise the events into reality.

"The key to this week was not a lot of people testing positive for COVID-19 or nobody getting sick during the week."⁠ said UFC president Dana White.

Dana White also claimed that they are planning to host the upcoming UFC events in Arizona if Las Vegas remains to be under a ‘potential lockdown’. According to White, the next UFC event is going to hit the stage on May 30. However, the venue is yet to be determined.

UFC Fight Island Update

Though Dana White has been vocal about finalising a card in the UFC Fight Island, there has been no official reports regarding the date of the event. According to Dana White, officials are planning to host an event in the fight island by July and UFC matchmakers have also lined up a few contests for the event. Former World Champion Conor McGregor is expected to face BMF Jorge Masvidal in the UFC Fight Island event. However, nothing has been declared officially.

Image courtesy: UFC