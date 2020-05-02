UFC Star Conor McGregor Drops Off Vital Medicine Supplies Himself To Crumlin Hospital

UFC superstar Conor McGregor has been highly active in aiding his countrymen to fight the battle against the coronavirus pandemic and as medical difficulties continues to arise, the Irishman has personally allocated himself in assisting doctors and other medical workers in Ireland. Conor McGregor was recently spotted at the Crumlin’s Children Hospital where the former world champion personally went to drop-off vital supplies. Conor McGregor also met with the medical workers and other staff members of the hospital while thoroughly following social distancing protocols.

Also Read | NY Nursing Home Reports 98 Deaths Linked To Coronavirus

UFC: Conor McGregor visits Crumlin Hospital amid coronavirus outbreak

Conor McGregor took to his official social media handles and posted photos of his recent visit to the Crumlin’s Hospital. The UFC world champion has already made a donation of €1 million in various hospitals of Ireland for necessary medical kits and Conor McGregor continues to support his countrymen amid the global outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. A few weeks back, Conor McGregor donated 1000 pieces of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) PPE to the Mercy Hospitals. Michael Sheridan, the CEO of the hospital, took to Twitter and expressed his gratitude towards Conor McGregor. Here’s a look at Michael Sheridan’s tweet.

Huge thanks @TheNotoriousMMA for donating thousands of pieces of #COVID19 PPE to @Mercycork #FrontLineHeroes. Some very happy porters collected these this morning at our @mercyfoundcork offices. pic.twitter.com/mw9DvCBxQK — Mícheál Sheridan 🧼💦🖐🏻 (@michealsheridan) April 20, 2020

Also Read | Conor McGregor next fight: Who Will Conor McGregor Next fight? Here's How UFC Fans Can Pick McGregor's Next Opponent

Apart from Sheridan, various other medical workers and foundations have already thanked ‘The Notorious’ for his contributions amid the global medical trauma. Doug Leddin, a medical worker from Ireland tweeted, “Another huge shipment hitting Cork today as part of the @TheNotoriousMMA donation. 20,000 gloves, 8,500 FFP2 Masks and 2,000 Visors. Some amount of work done by Conor’s friends and business partners to make all this happen.” The Mater Foundation also thanked Conor McGregor for donating 2,000 protective masks, 1200 visors and 1200 gloves during the time of crisis.

Another huge shipment hitting Cork today as part of the @TheNotoriousMMA donation. 20,000 gloves, 8,500 FFP2 Masks and 2,000 Visors. Some amount of work done by Conor's friends and business partners to make all this happen. 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/CbAD6lVbjB — Doug Leddin (@dougleddin) April 27, 2020

Last week, the Mater Hospital received a delivery of 20,000 protective masks & 1,200 visors & gloves from McGregor Sports Ltd. This equipment is vital for the protection of our frontline heroes and we are incredibly grateful for this donation. Thank you @TheNotoriousMMA #Covid19 pic.twitter.com/scl1K9Q5ae — The Mater Foundation (@TheMaterFoundat) April 23, 2020

Also Read | Conor McGregor next fight: Conor McGregor Hailed By Hospital For €1 Million Donation, Oxygen Equipment And Monitors amid Coronavirus

Also Read | Conor McGregor next fight: Conor McGregor's Tailor Turns Cuss Word Suit Into Face Mask Amidst Coronavirus Crisis

Image courtesy: Conor McGregor