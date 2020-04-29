Conor McGregor's Tailor Turns Cuss Word Suit Into Face Mask Amidst Coronavirus Crisis

Conor McGregor and his tailor August Couture have teamed up on several occasions to surprise the world with their love for fashion. The duo has also launched a successful business venture of clothing billed as ‘August McGregor’ which makes fashion gears, sports wears and various other fashion accessories. However, this time Conor McGregor’s tailor August has stunned everyone by developing Covid-19 masks that have ‘f*** you’ scripted over it.

While most of the fans are unaware of it, Conor McGregor actually donned a suit in 2017 that had the expletive scripted on the pinstripes and it is considered to be the root idea for the Covid-19 masks. Here’s everything you need to know about Conor McGregor’s tailor and his special masks.

UFC: Conor McGregor tailor makes masks say ‘F*** You’ to beat coronavirus pandemic

During one of the promotional events of Mayweather vs McGregor in 2017, Conor McGregor came up with the innovative idea of flaunting the ‘f*** you’ scripted pinstripes. Not only that, but the Irish giant also made sure that everyone notices it as he went on to scream it in front a packed crowd while Floyd Mayweather and every other person in the arena saw it in awe. Almost three years after the fight, Conor McGregor’s tailor has finally reincarnated the idea amid the coronavirus pandemic outbreak, as he already made a lot of face masks with the expletive.

UFC: Conor McGregor suit

Conor McGregor is seemingly a suit lover as he often sports different suits during public appearances. Reportedly, Conor McGregor has his own wardrobe which is filled with suits and the Irish fighter gets quite choosy while selecting his outfits. Conor McGregor’s love for fashion has also brought him to into the business community and is currently successful at it with the constant rise of his company ‘August McGregor’.

Conor McGregor next fight amidst the coronavirus pandemic

The UFC superstar is currently out of a potential opponent but aims to get back inside the octagon as soon as the UFC starts functioning at a normal pace. In the aftermath of UFC 246, Conor McGregor claimed to go against Nate Diaz next. However, UFC officials are yet to pose their statement regarding Conor McGregor’s upcoming opponent.

Image courtesy: Twitter